Money Concepts Capital Corp Increases Stake in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,933 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp's holdings in Rubrik were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,694,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,123,836,000 after buying an additional 1,678,255 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,064,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $540,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,907,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Rubrik by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,325,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,342 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rubrik by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,649 shares of the company's stock worth $193,433,000 after acquiring an additional 178,714 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Rubrik Price Performance

RBRK traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.23. 2,487,156 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,666. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.31 million. Rubrik's quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $909,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $691,119.30. The trade was a 56.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $1,084,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 303,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,679,418.38. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,342 shares of company stock worth $23,743,772. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.46.

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Rubrik Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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