Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 56,437 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,001 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 56,437 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 69,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $206.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $81.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill launch has been stronger than expected, with prescriptions topping 2 million since January and the company lifting its 2026 financial targets. That suggests the GLP-1 franchise is gaining traction and may help offset some broader business pressures. Novo Nordisk: Flipping The Script

Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill launch has been stronger than expected, with prescriptions topping 2 million since January and the company lifting its 2026 financial targets. That suggests the GLP-1 franchise is gaining traction and may help offset some broader business pressures. Positive Sentiment: The company licensed its Parkinson’s cell therapy program to Cellular Intelligence and will take an equity stake plus potential milestone and royalty payments. Investors may view this as a capital-efficient way to monetize a non-core asset while focusing more heavily on GLP-1 drugs. Reuters article on Cellular Intelligence acquisition

The company licensed its Parkinson’s cell therapy program to Cellular Intelligence and will take an equity stake plus potential milestone and royalty payments. Investors may view this as a capital-efficient way to monetize a non-core asset while focusing more heavily on GLP-1 drugs. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain divided after the first-quarter beat: Citi raised its price target but kept a neutral rating, citing stronger Wegovy pill demand alongside worries about price erosion and long-term competition. Novo Nordisk GLP-1 pill launch impresses but price erosion keeps Citi on the sidelines

Analysts remain divided after the first-quarter beat: Citi raised its price target but kept a neutral rating, citing stronger Wegovy pill demand alongside worries about price erosion and long-term competition. Negative Sentiment: Some broker commentary has turned more cautious on FY2027 earnings, reflecting lingering concerns that valuation may already reflect much of the recent good news. Erste Group Bank Has Bearish Outlook for NVO FY2027 Earnings

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.56.

View Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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