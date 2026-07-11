Money Concepts Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG - Free Report) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,833 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,534 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.10% of Harley-Davidson worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,171 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,314 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 26,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company's stock.

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Harley-Davidson Stock Up 1.2%

HOG traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $31.25.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Harley-Davidson's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOG. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Harley-Davidson

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO Jonathan R. Root sold 1,554 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $37,979.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $718,536. The trade was a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul J. Krause sold 1,564 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $40,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,312. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,672 shares of company stock valued at $116,266. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

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