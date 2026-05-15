Money Concepts Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 16,319 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,911,301,000 after acquiring an additional 297,132 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,016,467 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,667,121,000 after acquiring an additional 182,976 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,386,313 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,311,457,000 after acquiring an additional 867,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,422,708 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $923,919,000 after acquiring an additional 263,824 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.17. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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