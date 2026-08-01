Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 19,573 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,719.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,855,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,656,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,300,345,000 after purchasing an additional 295,556 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $635,770,000 after purchasing an additional 253,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 604,802 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $548,168,000 after purchasing an additional 242,740 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total transaction of $1,609,278.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,786 shares in the company, valued at $7,595,669.16. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $12,860,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 144,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at $245,170,600. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,370 shares of company stock valued at $112,702,503. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. TD Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $1,575.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,805.00 to $1,889.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,705.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Key Monolithic Power Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Monolithic Power reported adjusted earnings of $6.50 per share versus the $5.87 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $980.64 million, up 47.6% year over year and well above the $903.30 million estimate. Monolithic Power Systems Q2 earnings report

Monolithic Power reported adjusted earnings of $6.50 per share versus the $5.87 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $980.64 million, up 47.6% year over year and well above the $903.30 million estimate. Positive Sentiment: AI and data-center demand is accelerating: Enterprise Data revenue surged 164.3%, and management highlighted expanding AI infrastructure demand, capacity investments and broader power-management solutions as key growth drivers. MPWR Q2 earnings call highlights

Enterprise Data revenue surged 164.3%, and management highlighted expanding AI infrastructure demand, capacity investments and broader power-management solutions as key growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Strong third-quarter outlook: Management projected approximately $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion in third-quarter sales, substantially above the roughly $980 million consensus estimate, reinforcing expectations for continued growth and operating leverage. Monolithic Power beats Q2 earnings estimates

Management projected approximately $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion in third-quarter sales, substantially above the roughly $980 million consensus estimate, reinforcing expectations for continued growth and operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: KeyCorp increased its target to $2,100 with an overweight rating, Truist raised its target to $1,889 with a buy rating, and Wells Fargo lifted its target to $1,800 with an overweight rating. Analyst forecasts after strong Q2 results

KeyCorp increased its target to $2,100 with an overweight rating, Truist raised its target to $1,889 with a buy rating, and Wells Fargo lifted its target to $1,800 with an overweight rating. Neutral Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a neutral rating, although it raised its price target to $1,575, suggesting some analysts believe much of the near-term improvement is already reflected in the valuation. Rosenblatt rating

Rosenblatt reaffirmed a neutral rating, although it raised its price target to $1,575, suggesting some analysts believe much of the near-term improvement is already reflected in the valuation. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a risk: MPWR has risen sharply over the past year and trades at a high earnings multiple, leaving the stock vulnerable to profit-taking if AI demand, margins or future guidance fail to meet elevated expectations. MPWR valuation analysis

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,426.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,440.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,314.27. The company has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 87.43 and a beta of 1.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $706.00 and a 12-month high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.63. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 24.41%.The business had revenue of $980.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.68%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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