Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 3,666 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,481 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Montag A & Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $35,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 79,849 shares of company stock worth $24,522,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $300.49 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $256.00 and a one year high of $337.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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