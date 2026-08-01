Montchanin Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,260 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $6,600,000. Cheniere Energy comprises 6.7% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 56,930 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,812 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $731,774,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 2,313.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 98,285 shares of the energy company's stock worth $19,106,000 after buying an additional 94,213 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Cheniere Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised forward earnings estimates. US Capital Advisors increased its FY2027 EPS forecast to $17.26 from $15.56, while lifting estimates for the first three quarters of 2027 and FY2026 to $15.34 from $15.29. The upgrades suggest stronger expected operating performance and support the bullish case for LNG . US Capital Advisors earnings estimates

US Capital Advisors increased its FY2027 EPS forecast to $17.26 from $15.56, while lifting estimates for the first three quarters of 2027 and FY2026 to $15.34 from $15.29. The upgrades suggest stronger expected operating performance and support the bullish case for . Positive Sentiment: Cheniere is positioned for a potential earnings beat. Zacks said the company has favorable factors supporting a likely upcoming earnings beat, which could provide a near-term catalyst if results and guidance exceed expectations. Cheniere expected to beat earnings estimates

Zacks said the company has favorable factors supporting a likely upcoming earnings beat, which could provide a near-term catalyst if results and guidance exceed expectations. Positive Sentiment: Corpus Christi expansion advanced. Cheniere received approval to introduce gas into the final train at its Corpus Christi LNG facility, marking progress toward commissioning and eventual additional production capacity. Corpus Christi LNG train approval

Cheniere received approval to introduce gas into the final train at its Corpus Christi LNG facility, marking progress toward commissioning and eventual additional production capacity. Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating. Continued support from a major investment bank reinforces the positive analyst view of Cheniere’s LNG growth outlook. J.P. Morgan remains a Buy on Cheniere

Continued support from a major investment bank reinforces the positive analyst view of Cheniere’s LNG growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary highlights expanding LNG, power and industrial demand, although infrastructure constraints could limit how quickly natural-gas growth translates into volumes and revenue. Expand Energy LNG demand outlook

Industry commentary highlights expanding LNG, power and industrial demand, although infrastructure constraints could limit how quickly natural-gas growth translates into volumes and revenue. Negative Sentiment: A contractor died following an incident at Sabine Pass. The fatality could lead to operational disruption, regulatory scrutiny, higher costs or reputational damage, although the company has not disclosed broader impacts. Contractor death at Sabine Pass

The fatality could lead to operational disruption, regulatory scrutiny, higher costs or reputational damage, although the company has not disclosed broader impacts. Negative Sentiment: Analysis that China’s changing energy mix may weaken a major source of global LNG growth raises demand concerns for exporters, particularly if Chinese gas consumption or imports slow. China LNG demand analysis

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Benchmark reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $298.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of LNG stock opened at $263.91 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $245.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.20 and a 1 year high of $300.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of -0.01.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is 36.51%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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