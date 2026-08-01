Montchanin Asset Management LLC Takes $1 Million Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. RTX comprises 1.0% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 8,557 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,799,451.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,444.61. This trade represents a 49.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $488,092.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,360,076.07. The trade was a 10.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,304,375 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday. Erste Group Bank cut RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $226.94.

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RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $215.58 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $150.61 and a 1 year high of $221.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $191.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.19.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.89 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. Analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.41%.

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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