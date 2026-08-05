Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 57,261 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,518 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 57,261 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division's holdings in SentinelOne were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,532,555 shares of the company's stock worth $547,988,000 after purchasing an additional 520,142 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 2,275.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,749,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423,177 shares during the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 245,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,809,314 shares of the company's stock worth $57,140,000 after buying an additional 280,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $35,781,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 8,401 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $131,895.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 982,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,428,892.40. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 57,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $1,086,393.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,894,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,519,943.75. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 322,045 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,034 over the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on S. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of SentinelOne from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on S

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE:S opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 30.39%.The business had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. SentinelOne's revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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