Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $14.50 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.2% of Moody National Bank Trust Division's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division's holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,737,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $18,179,719,000 after acquiring an additional 894,564 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,050 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at $12,072,413.88. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. The trade was a 11.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $418.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.87 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm's fifty day moving average is $393.57 and its 200-day moving average is $369.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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