Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes $1.97 Million Position in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 689 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Roku Trading Up 1.0%

Roku stock opened at $147.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 110.78 and a beta of 2.01. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.53 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

Roku News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $281,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,354,318.85. This represents a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 10,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,640. The trade was a 34.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 203,643 shares of company stock valued at $26,492,192 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roku from $137.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $155.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROKU

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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