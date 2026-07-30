Moody's Corporation $MCO Position Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,947 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Moody's worth $104,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody's by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,272,967 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,802,195,000 after acquiring an additional 102,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody's by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,965,480 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,019,551,000 after purchasing an additional 42,966 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody's by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,375,768 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,213,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moody's by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,370,601 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,211,023,000 after purchasing an additional 62,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Moody's by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,349,281 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,024,874,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Moody's

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.39, for a total value of $684,194.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,189 shares in the company, valued at $35,067,397.71. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total value of $71,679.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $900,534.95. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,098. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Moody's Stock Down 0.2%

Moody's stock opened at $483.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Moody's Corporation has a one year low of $402.28 and a one year high of $546.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Moody's had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 80.35%. Moody's's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.500-17.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody's Corporation will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Moody's's payout ratio is 26.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Moody's from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Moody's from $590.00 to $597.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $505.00 target price on shares of Moody's in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $565.00 target price on shares of Moody's in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Moody's from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody's currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $553.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCO

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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