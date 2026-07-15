Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,092 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,276 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $49,997,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,690,463,000 after buying an additional 4,275,942 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 30,444 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $247.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $252.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, China Renaissance upped their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reiterated Amazon as a top pick, citing resilient Prime Day consumer spending, accelerating AWS growth, and an attractive valuation heading into the company’s upcoming quarterly report.

Jefferies reiterated Amazon as a top pick, citing resilient Prime Day consumer spending, accelerating AWS growth, and an attractive valuation heading into the company’s upcoming quarterly report. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Amazon, adding to the bullish analyst backdrop and reinforcing expectations for continued upside if earnings and cloud trends remain strong.

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Amazon, adding to the bullish analyst backdrop and reinforcing expectations for continued upside if earnings and cloud trends remain strong. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Amazon’s AI and cloud strengths, including optimism around AWS momentum, custom AI chips like Trainium, and the possibility that Amazon could broaden its AI compute business beyond internal use.

Several articles highlighted Amazon’s AI and cloud strengths, including optimism around AWS momentum, custom AI chips like Trainium, and the possibility that Amazon could broaden its AI compute business beyond internal use. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s planned $25 billion bond sale is part of its broader AI infrastructure buildout, showing management is still leaning into heavy investment to support future growth.

Amazon’s planned $25 billion bond sale is part of its broader AI infrastructure buildout, showing management is still leaning into heavy investment to support future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that Amazon is well positioned for future demand in data centers, cloud computing, and e-commerce, which keeps the long-term investment case intact despite near-term volatility.

Coverage also noted that Amazon is well positioned for future demand in data centers, cloud computing, and e-commerce, which keeps the long-term investment case intact despite near-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: The bond market showed weaker-than-average demand for Amazon’s debt offering and required wider concessions, signaling that investors may be getting more cautious about hyperscaler borrowing to fund AI spending.

The bond market showed weaker-than-average demand for Amazon’s debt offering and required wider concessions, signaling that investors may be getting more cautious about hyperscaler borrowing to fund AI spending. Negative Sentiment: New York’s move to pause new AI data centers, along with similar proposals in other states, could create a regulatory hurdle for Amazon’s future AI and cloud expansion plans.

New York’s move to pause new AI data centers, along with similar proposals in other states, could create a regulatory hurdle for Amazon’s future AI and cloud expansion plans. Negative Sentiment: Amazon’s shutdown plans in Quebec and ongoing criticism around AI-related job cuts also add a modest overhang on sentiment, though these issues appear less central than the financing and AI-growth debate.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,274 shares of company stock worth $46,621,204. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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