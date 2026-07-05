Moran Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 106.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,705 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,342 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of FactSet Research Systems worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 444,058.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,857,733 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,021,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,613 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,888,845 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $838,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,786 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,547.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,062 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 689,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,843.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 597,723 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $173,453,000 after buying an additional 566,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $151,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company's stock.

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FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $250.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $453.41.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $622.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.91 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. FactSet Research Systems's payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $252.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDS

Key FactSet Research Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting FactSet Research Systems this week:

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Further Reading

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