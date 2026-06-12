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Mosley Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,349 International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Written by MarketBeat
June 12, 2026
International Business Machines logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Mosley Wealth Management initiated a new position in IBM during the fourth quarter, buying 2,349 shares worth about $680,000.
  • IBM continues to attract major institutional support, with firms like Vanguard, Geode Capital, and Capital World Investors adding shares; overall, 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on IBM, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $304.17, while the stock recently traded up 1% after strong quarterly results and a slightly higher dividend.
  • Interested in International Business Machines? Here are five stocks we like better.

Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,349 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,679,105,000 after purchasing an additional 336,069 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,446,429,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,302,722 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,060,536,000 after purchasing an additional 176,219 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $350.00 target price on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.17.

View Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE IBM opened at $275.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.33. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $212.34 and a 12 month high of $332.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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