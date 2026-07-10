Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,690 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 23,117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $166,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,279 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $891,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:MSI opened at $416.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22. The company has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $409.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is 39.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Motorola Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Motorola Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Motorola Solutions currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here