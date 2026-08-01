Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Purchased by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,658 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises about 2.7% of Groupama Asset Managment's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 0.26% of Motorola Solutions worth $189,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,966.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 540.0% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $436.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.36 and a 12 month high of $492.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.31.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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