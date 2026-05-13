Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Stock Position Decreased by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,118 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 10,940 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.'s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $15,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,338,589 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $513,108,000 after purchasing an additional 570,712 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $4,292,310,000 after buying an additional 490,354 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 56.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,661 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $550,422,000 after buying an additional 435,178 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 35.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,159 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $568,930,000 after buying an additional 353,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,126.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $114,201,000 after acquiring an additional 288,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.1%

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $391.76 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.36 and a 12-month high of $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

Get Our Latest Report on MSI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total value of $204,032.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,768.36. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total transaction of $23,404,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,078,401.03. The trade was a 51.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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