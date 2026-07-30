MSA Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

MSA Advisors LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,465 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.5% of MSA Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MSA Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,304 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $330,886,000 after purchasing an additional 806,681 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $658,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly fundamentals are supporting the rebound. Alphabet reported 24.2% year-over-year revenue growth to $119.8 billion, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and Search grew 17%. Analysts continue to see substantial long-term growth from AI adoption, cloud demand and advertising. Alphabet quarterly performance

Alphabet reported 24.2% year-over-year revenue growth to $119.8 billion, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and Search grew 17%. Analysts continue to see substantial long-term growth from AI adoption, cloud demand and advertising. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly bullish. Alphabet retains a “Buy” consensus, with reported price targets well above recent trading levels. Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” while some analysts raised longer-term EPS estimates. Alphabet analyst ratings

Alphabet retains a “Buy” consensus, with reported price targets well above recent trading levels. Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” while some analysts raised longer-term EPS estimates. Positive Sentiment: Institutional demand provides a counterweight to recent selling. Asset Management One added approximately 117,000 GOOGL shares, and Ethic Inc. disclosed a new position worth an estimated $227.5 million in Alphabet’s Class A shares. These moves reinforce the view that the pullback may offer a long-term entry point. Institutional Alphabet holdings

Asset Management One added approximately 117,000 GOOGL shares, and Ethic Inc. disclosed a new position worth an estimated $227.5 million in Alphabet’s Class A shares. These moves reinforce the view that the pullback may offer a long-term entry point. Neutral Sentiment: AI investment remains the key investor debate. Alphabet’s $195 billion–$205 billion 2026 capital-expenditure outlook is intended to support rapidly expanding cloud and AI demand, but the spending has pressured free cash flow and increased expectations for future monetization.

Alphabet’s $195 billion–$205 billion 2026 capital-expenditure outlook is intended to support rapidly expanding cloud and AI demand, but the spending has pressured free cash flow and increased expectations for future monetization. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory liabilities are growing. Following a $1 billion European Digital Markets Act fine, rivals may seek up to $10 billion in private damages, potentially adding financial and operational pressure to Google’s European businesses. European lawsuits against Google

Following a $1 billion European Digital Markets Act fine, rivals may seek up to $10 billion in private damages, potentially adding financial and operational pressure to Google’s European businesses. Negative Sentiment: Insider and fund selling remain caution signals. Alphabet’s chief accounting officer sold shares, while Provident Trust and Resona Asset Management reduced their GOOG positions. These transactions are relatively small or portfolio-related, but they may weigh on sentiment after the earnings-driven pullback.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0%

GOOG opened at $335.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.70 and a twelve month high of $404.47. The company's 50-day moving average price is $357.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The business had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Alphabet's revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,656.24. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,298,044.10. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 600,465 shares of company stock worth $16,228,202. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. KeyCorp set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Freedom Capital raised Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Alphabet from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $410.09.

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Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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