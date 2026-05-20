M&T Bank Corp Purchases 118,211 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,116,071 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of M&T Bank Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $488,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309,697 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Arete Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.67.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $259.32 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,026 shares of company stock worth $49,128,874. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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