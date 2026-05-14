Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Has $101.88 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,621 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.5% of Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Alphabet were worth $101,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $4,338,397,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,910,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605,785 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,732,476 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,333,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874,381 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23,402.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 6,118,547 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,487,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 259.1% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,221,115 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,755,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $357.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $407.86.

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Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total value of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. This trade represents a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,553 shares of company stock valued at $47,951,856. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 3.9%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $402.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.61 and a 12 month high of $403.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

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