Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Has $37.60 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,415 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 49,825 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $37,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna raised its stake in TJX Companies by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the sale, the director directly owned 802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,209.18. This represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $153.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.05 and a 200-day moving average of $156.75. The stock has a market cap of $169.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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