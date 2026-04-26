Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 26,466 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Home Depot were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Home Depot Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $335.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $315.31 and a one year high of $426.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $347.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $414.17.

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About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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