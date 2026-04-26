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Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Home Depot logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Munich Reinsurance Co. (Stock Corp in Munich) cut its stake in The Home Depot by 95.2% in Q4, selling 26,466 shares and retaining 1,341 shares valued at about $464,000.
  • Home Depot beat Q4 expectations with EPS $2.72 vs. $2.52 consensus and revenue of $38.2B (down 3.8% YoY), while issuing FY2026 EPS guidance of 14.230–14.799 versus analysts’ ~15.03 estimate.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $2.33 (annualized $9.32, ~2.8% yield), but notable insider selling (roughly $30M over the past year, including a CFO sale) coexists with a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" and a $414.17 price target.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Home Depot.

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 26,466 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Home Depot were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $335.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $315.31 and a one year high of $426.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $347.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $414.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research reiterated an Outperform rating and a $414 price target for HD, a bullish analyst endorsement that supports upside versus the current market price and can help stabilize sentiment. Wolfe Research Bullish on The Home Depot, Inc. (HD)
  • Positive Sentiment: The Home Depot Foundation committed $250,000 to Keep America Beautiful’s RETREET program to replant 1,000+ trees after disasters — a modest but positive ESG/PR item that supports brand and community resilience (limited direct financial impact). The Home Depot Foundation Funds RETREET Program
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media are re-checking Home Depot’s valuation versus cash-flow signals; pieces note mixed short-term returns and debate whether the stock is fairly priced — useful context for investors but not an immediate catalyst. Home Depot (HD) Valuation Check
  • Neutral Sentiment: Previews and analyst models expect a modest single-digit profit decline in the upcoming fiscal-quarter preview; watch the company’s guidance and Pro/customer trends for clearer near-term earnings catalysts. Home Depot's Quarterly Earnings Preview
  • Negative Sentiment: TipRanks reports an internal manager fraud that cost Home Depot roughly $4 million, described as a “deliberate and systematic fraud scheme” — an operational risk that can weigh on sentiment and short-term stock performance. Manager’s Fraud Costs Home Depot $4 Million
  • Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlights notable insider selling (~$30M over the past year), which can be perceived negatively by investors concerned about near-term insider conviction, even if sales are often for diversification. Insiders Are Selling Home Depot Stock

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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