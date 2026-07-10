Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Reduces Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,946 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the company's stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company's stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,922 shares of the company's stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $583,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,843,118.55. This trade represents a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 3,630 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $403,111.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 38,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,523.95. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,533 shares of company stock worth $2,132,914. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $121.13.

View Our Latest Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $110.80 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $106.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.61. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $119.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -85.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.13. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio is currently -338.46%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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