Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,959 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $16,159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,109,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $34,284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,748 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,806,308 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,542,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,577 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $284,893,000. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,427.3% during the third quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 631,551 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $254,943,000 after purchasing an additional 606,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $317.43 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.40 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The firm has a market cap of $316.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $339.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.57.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Home Depot, suggesting continued confidence in long-term profitability, with its forecast moving slightly higher to $16.30 per share from $16.26. This kind of estimate revision can help offset some negative sentiment around the stock.

Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Home Depot, suggesting continued confidence in long-term profitability, with its forecast moving slightly higher to $16.30 per share from $16.26. This kind of estimate revision can help offset some negative sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Industry commentary continues to point to improving home improvement spending, with contractors still favoring Home Depot as one of their top destinations. That supports the case for steadier demand heading into future quarters. Home Improvement Spending Is, Well, Improving. Lowe’s Stock Looks Cheap.

Industry commentary continues to point to improving home improvement spending, with contractors still favoring Home Depot as one of their top destinations. That supports the case for steadier demand heading into future quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Home Depot and Hertz launched a nationwide military appreciation campaign that includes discounts and upgrades for service members and veterans. The initiative may help brand loyalty, but it is not likely to have an immediate material impact on earnings. Home Depot Hertz Military Campaign Aims To Deepen Long Term Loyalty

Home Depot and Hertz launched a nationwide military appreciation campaign that includes discounts and upgrades for service members and veterans. The initiative may help brand loyalty, but it is not likely to have an immediate material impact on earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Home Depot is drawing analyst attention in broader market coverage, but the article does not indicate a major new catalyst by itself. Home Depot, Apollo, Oscar, Nutrien, Enovix Trending With Analysts

Home Depot is drawing analyst attention in broader market coverage, but the article does not indicate a major new catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Gordon Haskett lowered its price target on Home Depot from $395 to $330, signaling reduced upside expectations even though the new target still sits above the current share price. That kind of cut can weigh on investor sentiment. Gordon Haskett Adjusts Home Depot Price Target to 330 From 395

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

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