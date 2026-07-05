Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,465 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 52,950 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Nasdaq were worth $12,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,323 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $117,508.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $896,104.98. The trade was a 11.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cohen Tal sold 15,518 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $1,408,258.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 215,208 shares in the company, valued at $19,530,126. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,551 shares of company stock worth $2,225,990. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.55 and a 52 week high of $101.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.28.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Nasdaq's dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Nasdaq from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $110.00 target price on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report).

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