Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,271 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company's stock.

Get Blackstone alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Blackstone

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 7,477,504 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $26,246,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,832 shares in the company, valued at $90,670.32. The trade was a 99.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Blackstone from $158.00 to $118.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Blackstone from $171.00 to $137.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Blackstone from $158.00 to $138.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $130.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.21. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.73 and a 52-week high of $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Blackstone's revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Blackstone's previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Blackstone's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.61%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Blackstone, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blackstone wasn't on the list.

While Blackstone currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here