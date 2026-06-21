Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 711.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $3,489,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,542,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fund Advisors of America Inc FL purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,274,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $525.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $840.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $913.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $1,133.99 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $748.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 61.51 EPS for the current year.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets on Micron (MU) , citing stronger DRAM/NAND pricing, AI-driven memory demand, and rising data-center sales. Wedbush lifted its target to $1,300, while other reports pointed to even higher bullish targets, signaling continued confidence ahead of earnings. Article Title

Multiple firms raised price targets on , citing stronger DRAM/NAND pricing, AI-driven memory demand, and rising data-center sales. Wedbush lifted its target to $1,300, while other reports pointed to even higher bullish targets, signaling continued confidence ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s U.S. capacity expansion and advanced 1-alpha DRAM production were highlighted as strategic moves that could support long-term AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the company’s role as a key memory supplier for AI data centers. Article Title

Micron’s U.S. capacity expansion and advanced 1-alpha DRAM production were highlighted as strategic moves that could support long-term AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the company’s role as a key memory supplier for AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Several articles say MU is likely to beat fiscal Q3 estimates thanks to tight memory supply, strong pricing power, and new chip ramp-up, which would extend the company’s recent run and keep AI-related optimism alive. Article Title

Several articles say is likely to beat fiscal Q3 estimates thanks to tight memory supply, strong pricing power, and new chip ramp-up, which would extend the company’s recent run and keep AI-related optimism alive. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are treating Micron’s June 24 earnings report as a key read-through on whether the AI-driven chip rally still has room to run. That makes the stock a high-expectation name going into results, but not automatically one with easy upside from here. Article Title

Investors are treating Micron’s June 24 earnings report as a key read-through on whether the AI-driven chip rally still has room to run. That makes the stock a high-expectation name going into results, but not automatically one with easy upside from here. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary also suggests Micron (MU) could see a volatile reaction even if earnings are good, since the stock has already had a huge run and expectations are elevated. Article Title

Some commentary also suggests could see a volatile reaction even if earnings are good, since the stock has already had a huge run and expectations are elevated. Negative Sentiment: Bearish pieces warn that Micron’s upcoming report is a “tough earnings test,” with some arguing the stock could fall if the company merely meets expectations instead of dramatically exceeding them. Article Title

Bearish pieces warn that Micron’s upcoming report is a “tough earnings test,” with some arguing the stock could fall if the company merely meets expectations instead of dramatically exceeding them. Negative Sentiment: SK Hynix’s plan to expand memory production over the next five years was flagged as a competitive risk for MU, potentially pressuring pricing and margins later if supply growth outpaces demand. Article Title

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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