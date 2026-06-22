Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 2,368 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 233.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 634 shares of the company's stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company's stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 380 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,124 shares of the company's stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $1,111.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,022.78 and a 200-day moving average of $849.76. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.04 and a 1-year high of $1,181.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $298.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.24.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEV. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

Read Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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