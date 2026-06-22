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Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 14,178 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Written by MarketBeat
June 22, 2026
ExxonMobil logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its ExxonMobil stake by 14.4% in the first quarter, selling 14,178 shares and leaving it with 84,608 shares worth about $14.36 million.
  • Institutional ownership in ExxonMobil remains high at 61.8%, and several other funds recently increased or initiated positions in the stock.
  • Analysts currently view XOM as a Moderate Buy overall, with a consensus price target of $165.70, while the stock recently traded at $137.84 and ExxonMobil also reported earnings that beat estimates for the quarter.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,608 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 14,178 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up approximately 0.7% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $14,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 17.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $137.84 on Monday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $149.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. ExxonMobil's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

About ExxonMobil

(Free Report)

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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