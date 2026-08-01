NCR Atleos Corporation $NATL Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL - Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636,083 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 58,745 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.22% of NCR Atleos worth $71,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NATL. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NCR Atleos by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,180 shares of the company's stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR Atleos by 3.4% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 401,456 shares of the company's stock worth $17,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR Atleos by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,335 shares of the company's stock worth $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of NCR Atleos by 7,982.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,442 shares of the company's stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 38,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR Atleos in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,153,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NCR Atleos Trading Up 0.3%

NCR Atleos stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. NCR Atleos Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.55.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. NCR Atleos had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NCR Atleos Corporation will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NATL shares. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of NCR Atleos in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut NCR Atleos from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded NCR Atleos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.27.

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About NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

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