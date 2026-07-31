Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Position Increased by Rovida Investment Management Ltd

Rovida Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,893,647 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Nebius Group comprises approximately 24.6% of Rovida Investment Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rovida Investment Management Ltd owned 0.75% of Nebius Group worth $196,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 2,391.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,219,326 shares of the company's stock worth $269,474,000 after buying an additional 3,090,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth about $231,635,000. Accel Leaders 3 Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,496,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,511,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $976,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Nebius Group from $248.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $222.15.

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Nebius Group Trading Up 27.1%

Shares of NBIS stock opened at $188.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.67. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $299.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 46,627 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total transaction of $10,978,327.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 821,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,460,317.90. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 16,937 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total transaction of $3,987,816.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 274,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,692,948.35. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 668,405 shares of company stock valued at $140,422,170.

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

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