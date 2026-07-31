Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Shares Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 456.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,066 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 41,890 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nebius Group by 34,371.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 93,490 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,756,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nebius Group by 1,095.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046,799 shares of the company's stock worth $169,840,000 after buying an additional 1,875,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth approximately $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Nebius Group Stock Up 27.1%

Shares of Nebius Group stock opened at $188.43 on Friday. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $299.86. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.67.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $2,976,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 26,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,425,913.20. This trade represents a 28.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,228,403.64. This trade represents a 50.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 668,405 shares of company stock worth $140,422,170.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Nebius Group from $248.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $222.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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