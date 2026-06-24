Netflix, Inc. $NFLX is Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd.'s 9th Largest Position

Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,837 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 91,504 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 3.4% of Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $23,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Netflix by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 837.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 99,496 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 991.3% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,869.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 27,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.26.

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Netflix Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.81 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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