Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Position Boosted by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,875 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 149,258 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $71,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Phillip Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $113.65.

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Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Down 2.8%

Netflix stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.86 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $308.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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