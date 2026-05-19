Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,850.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,230 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 334,170 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in Netflix were worth $33,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apriem Advisors grew its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 10.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $377.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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