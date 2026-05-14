Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 930.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,850 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Netflix by 93.3% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 480.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $366,932.20. The trade was a 99.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix expanded its NFL relationship by adding more live football games, reinforcing its push into selective live events without taking on the cost of full-season sports rights. Article Title

Netflix expanded its NFL relationship by adding more live football games, reinforcing its push into selective live events without taking on the cost of full-season sports rights. Positive Sentiment: The company is also leaning into event-driven entertainment with its first live MMA fight and a global world tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which could deepen engagement and create new monetization opportunities. Article Title

The company is also leaning into event-driven entertainment with its first live MMA fight and a global world tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which could deepen engagement and create new monetization opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy rating on Netflix, citing an undemanding valuation and an outlook for 20%–25% earnings growth , which supports the bullish long-term thesis. Article Title

Evercore ISI reiterated a rating on Netflix, citing an undemanding valuation and an outlook for , which supports the bullish long-term thesis. Positive Sentiment: Netflix highlighted a reported $325 billion economic impact and over 425,000 jobs supported by its productions, while reaffirming heavy content investment that underpins future growth and valuation. Article Title

Netflix highlighted a reported economic impact and over supported by its productions, while reaffirming heavy content investment that underpins future growth and valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage continues to frame Netflix as a leader in the streaming war, with investors focusing on ad-tier momentum, pricing power, and the company’s large content slate rather than a single catalyst. Article Title

Media coverage continues to frame Netflix as a leader in the streaming war, with investors focusing on ad-tier momentum, pricing power, and the company’s large content slate rather than a single catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Netflix over alleged unauthorized data collection on children and claims the platform is designed to be addictive, creating potential legal, regulatory, and reputational risk. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus lowered their target price on Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. New Street Research raised their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank cut Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

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Netflix Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NFLX opened at $87.56 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $368.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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