Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 904.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,771 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 25,005 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix expanded its NFL relationship by adding more live football games, reinforcing its push into selective live events without taking on the cost of full-season sports rights. Article Title

Netflix expanded its NFL relationship by adding more live football games, reinforcing its push into selective live events without taking on the cost of full-season sports rights. Positive Sentiment: The company is also leaning into event-driven entertainment with its first live MMA fight and a global world tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which could deepen engagement and create new monetization opportunities. Article Title

The company is also leaning into event-driven entertainment with its first live MMA fight and a global world tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which could deepen engagement and create new monetization opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy rating on Netflix, citing an undemanding valuation and an outlook for 20%–25% earnings growth , which supports the bullish long-term thesis. Article Title

Evercore ISI reiterated a rating on Netflix, citing an undemanding valuation and an outlook for , which supports the bullish long-term thesis. Positive Sentiment: Netflix highlighted a reported $325 billion economic impact and over 425,000 jobs supported by its productions, while reaffirming heavy content investment that underpins future growth and valuation. Article Title

Netflix highlighted a reported economic impact and over supported by its productions, while reaffirming heavy content investment that underpins future growth and valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage continues to frame Netflix as a leader in the streaming war, with investors focusing on ad-tier momentum, pricing power, and the company’s large content slate rather than a single catalyst. Article Title

Media coverage continues to frame Netflix as a leader in the streaming war, with investors focusing on ad-tier momentum, pricing power, and the company’s large content slate rather than a single catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Netflix over alleged unauthorized data collection on children and claims the platform is designed to be addictive, creating potential legal, regulatory, and reputational risk. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This trade represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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