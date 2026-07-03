Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,595 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 23,676 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 480.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. The trade was a 31.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Citic Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.26.

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Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $326.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.86 and a twelve month high of $130.23. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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