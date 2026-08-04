Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $23.41 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,714 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.5% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $23,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,677,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,616 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 870.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 671,452 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $128,012,000 after purchasing an additional 602,230 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle expanded its partnership with Alphabet’s Google Cloud to integrate Gemini AI models into Oracle software suites. The announcement reinforced Oracle’s multicloud and AI strategy and helped lift broader AI-cloud stocks. What Is Going on With Oracle Stock on Monday?

Oracle expanded its partnership with Alphabet’s Google Cloud to integrate Gemini AI models into Oracle software suites. The announcement reinforced Oracle’s multicloud and AI strategy and helped lift broader AI-cloud stocks. Positive Sentiment: Oracle reportedly secured a 10-year, $7 billion U.S. Department of Defense contract, adding visibility to future government-cloud revenue and supporting the investment case for its AI infrastructure spending. Oracle Inks 10-Year, $7 Billion Contract With DoD

Oracle reportedly secured a 10-year, $7 billion U.S. Department of Defense contract, adding visibility to future government-cloud revenue and supporting the investment case for its AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: CACI International said it will partner with Oracle on a nearly $400 million, 10-year contract to modernize the Office of Personnel Management’s human-resources systems on a secure cloud platform. The project expands Oracle’s federal technology footprint. CACI Partners with Oracle to Deliver Federal Human Resources IT Modernization

CACI International said it will partner with Oracle on a nearly $400 million, 10-year contract to modernize the Office of Personnel Management’s human-resources systems on a secure cloud platform. The project expands Oracle’s federal technology footprint. Positive Sentiment: Baycrest joined Sunnybrook’s rollout of Oracle Health’s electronic-record system in Ontario, providing Oracle Health with another major hospital reference customer and potentially supporting healthcare-cloud adoption. Oracle Stock Surges as Ontario Hospitals Expand Oracle Health Adoption

Baycrest joined Sunnybrook’s rollout of Oracle Health’s electronic-record system in Ontario, providing Oracle Health with another major hospital reference customer and potentially supporting healthcare-cloud adoption. Positive Sentiment: Call-option activity rose well above typical levels, suggesting increased speculative or bullish positioning, although options flows do not guarantee further gains.

Call-option activity rose well above typical levels, suggesting increased speculative or bullish positioning, although options flows do not guarantee further gains. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle’s $638 billion remaining performance obligation and reported 93% cloud-infrastructure growth highlight strong AI demand, but investors remain focused on whether contracted revenue can translate into cash flow and earnings.

Oracle’s $638 billion remaining performance obligation and reported 93% cloud-infrastructure growth highlight strong AI demand, but investors remain focused on whether contracted revenue can translate into cash flow and earnings. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continued to flag Oracle’s heavy AI investment, potentially up to $70 billion in fiscal 2027 capital expenditures, negative free cash flow and rising debt. Concerns that AI spending could pressure margins or require additional financing remain an overhang.

Analysts and commentators continued to flag Oracle’s heavy AI investment, potentially up to $70 billion in fiscal 2027 capital expenditures, negative free cash flow and rising debt. Concerns that AI spending could pressure margins or require additional financing remain an overhang. Negative Sentiment: Warnings about an AI-sector selloff—particularly if OpenAI or Anthropic encounter difficulties—put Oracle’s large AI backlog and infrastructure commitments in the crosshairs. Careful MSFT, AMZN, ORCL Bulls

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $409.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $114.50 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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