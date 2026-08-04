Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $32.67 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,210 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 5,643 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.1% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.'s holdings in Visa were worth $32,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHL Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 57,272 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $20,902,561.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 49,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,140.14. The trade was a 53.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $3,608,455.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,704.26. The trade was a 40.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 101,398 shares of company stock worth $35,831,433 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.1%

Visa stock opened at $365.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $656.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $373.97.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 50.78%.The business had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Visa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Clear Str upgraded shares of Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $427.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $413.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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