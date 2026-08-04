Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 17,684 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,895 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,684 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 37.0% during the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 466,290 shares of the company's stock worth $106,543,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $1,147,000. Axecap Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 713.2% in the fourth quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the company's stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,781,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $244.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.25. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.75 and a 52 week high of $267.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.19 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 466.39%. The company had revenue of $16.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.840-3.880 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. AbbVie's payout ratio is currently 195.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AbbVie from $234.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $271.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie reported strong second-quarter results, with revenue up 10.2% year over year and adjusted earnings per share exceeding consensus estimates. Growth from Skyrizi, Rinvoq and neuroscience products helped offset the continuing decline of Humira. AbbVie: Strong Q2 And New Catalysts Keep Me Bullish

AbbVie reported strong second-quarter results, with revenue up 10.2% year over year and adjusted earnings per share exceeding consensus estimates. Growth from Skyrizi, Rinvoq and neuroscience products helped offset the continuing decline of Humira. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its AbbVie price target from $265 to $285 and maintained an “overweight” rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth outlook and pipeline.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its AbbVie price target from $265 to $285 and maintained an “overweight” rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth outlook and pipeline. Positive Sentiment: New oncology opportunities could provide additional long-term growth. AbbVie’s telisotuzumab adizutecan is cited as an emerging targeted treatment in esophageal cancer, while the late-stage ABBV-706 trial is testing another potential therapy in small-cell lung cancer. Esophageal Cancer Market Outlook

New oncology opportunities could provide additional long-term growth. AbbVie’s telisotuzumab adizutecan is cited as an emerging targeted treatment in esophageal cancer, while the late-stage ABBV-706 trial is testing another potential therapy in small-cell lung cancer. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains broadly constructive, with some estimates suggesting shares could approach $300, supported by AbbVie’s dividend profile and the performance of newer growth products. AbbVie Quietly Solved Its Biggest Problem—Now What?

Analyst commentary remains broadly constructive, with some estimates suggesting shares could approach $300, supported by AbbVie’s dividend profile and the performance of newer growth products. Negative Sentiment: The Apogee Therapeutics acquisition is reducing projected 2026 earnings per share while increasing research and development costs. Although AbbVie raised its revenue outlook, the earnings dilution and weaker near-term guidance have prompted investor caution. ABBV Q2 Earnings Call Balances Growth With Apogee Dilution

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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