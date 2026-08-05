Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 4,038 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,524 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.'s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. jvl associates llc lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,194 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,858 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sincerus Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.1% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 33.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $587.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $600.27 and a 200-day moving average of $622.36. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $520.26 and a one year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The social networking company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $60.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 29.83%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 28.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Meta Platforms News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s second-quarter revenue rose 28% year over year to $60.8 billion, exceeding expectations, while AI-powered recommendations and ad tools are improving user engagement and monetization. Some analysts and investors view the post-earnings selloff as an attractive entry point because the core advertising business remains strong. META Q2 Deep Dive: AI Investment Drives Engagement as Margins Face Pressure

Meta’s second-quarter revenue rose 28% year over year to $60.8 billion, exceeding expectations, while AI-powered recommendations and ad tools are improving user engagement and monetization. Some analysts and investors view the post-earnings selloff as an attractive entry point because the core advertising business remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Several commentaries argue that Meta’s large AI investment could support longer-term growth rather than represent wasteful spending. Optimistic analysts point to the company’s scale, advertising cash flow and potential for AI to strengthen recommendations, ad targeting and new products. 28% Revenue Growth Ignored: Why Panic-Selling Meta Stock Over Infrastructure Spend Is a Mistake

Several commentaries argue that Meta’s large AI investment could support longer-term growth rather than represent wasteful spending. Optimistic analysts point to the company’s scale, advertising cash flow and potential for AI to strengthen recommendations, ad targeting and new products. Neutral Sentiment: Meta is scheduled to participate in White House discussions with other leading AI companies about voluntary safety testing for advanced models following concerns about rogue AI agents. The meeting could improve regulatory relations, although it also highlights growing oversight risks for Meta’s AI initiatives. Meta, Anthropic, Google, OpenAI to Meet With Trump White House

Meta is scheduled to participate in White House discussions with other leading AI companies about voluntary safety testing for advanced models following concerns about rogue AI agents. The meeting could improve regulatory relations, although it also highlights growing oversight risks for Meta’s AI initiatives. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about the scale and duration of Meta’s AI infrastructure commitments. Meta and other Big Tech companies have roughly $1.09 trillion in future payments under data-center leases, increasing fixed obligations before the spending generates returns. Meta also missed quarterly EPS expectations and issued revenue guidance below consensus, raising concerns about margin pressure and execution. AI Data-Centre Race Builds $1 Trillion Lease Burden for Big Tech

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on META shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $671.00 to $595.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $805.00 to $780.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $785.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on META

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 500 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.75, for a total value of $303,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,092,483.25. This trade represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.85, for a total transaction of $508,770.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,823,376.50. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,770 shares of company stock valued at $23,034,051. Corporate insiders own 13.53% of the company's stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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