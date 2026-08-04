Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 4,113 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,047 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.3% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $226.33 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.19 and a 52-week high of $332.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $213.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.98%.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Argus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush set a $350.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded International Business Machines from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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