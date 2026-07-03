New World Advisors LLC Has $443.77 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

New World Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,778,753 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 82,865 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 78.0% of New World Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. New World Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of TJX Companies worth $443,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna boosted its position in TJX Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.8%

TJX stock opened at $154.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $157.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.81. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 802 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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