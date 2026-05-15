New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 57,559 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,028,503 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 57,559 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $25,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,087,055 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 496,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $171.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. AT&T's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

More AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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