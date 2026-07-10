New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 15,677 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,813 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System's holdings in FormFactor were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FORM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum raised FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore upgraded FormFactor from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on FormFactor from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $118.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.45.

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FormFactor Stock Performance

FormFactor stock opened at $119.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 137.29 and a beta of 1.22. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $160.27. The business's 50-day moving average price is $132.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $226.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $225.54 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $424,172.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,404,268.77. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 6,328 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $793,531.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $674,025. This trade represents a 54.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 49,828 shares of company stock worth $6,306,587 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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