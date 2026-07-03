New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 1,685.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,592 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 281,870 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Vertiv worth $74,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company's stock worth $1,408,661,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock worth $1,141,723,000 after buying an additional 143,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vertiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $967,881,000 after buying an additional 121,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $808,701,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vertiv by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,811,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,531,000 after buying an additional 97,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Stock Down 3.5%

NYSE VRT opened at $300.49 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $324.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $110.06 and a 52 week high of $379.93. The company has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Glj Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report).

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