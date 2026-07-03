New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,069 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 34,609 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Qualcomm worth $115,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $176.25 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $185.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.63. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $204.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.89.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,999,352.56. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $3,918,290. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $220.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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