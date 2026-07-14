New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,355 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH - Free Report) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,202 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after selling 14,355 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System's holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seros Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the third quarter worth $481,003,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $267,437,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 371.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,999 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $21,016,000 after purchasing an additional 233,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,437 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $14,515,000 after buying an additional 131,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,477.8% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 131,608 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 123,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company's stock.

Get Pathward Financial alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Pathward Financial from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $107.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CASH

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $370,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,308,234.50. This represents a 13.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $431,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,709.97. This represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.60. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $101.26.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $3.35. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 22.42%.The company had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Pathward Financial's revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-9.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Pathward Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pathward Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pathward Financial wasn't on the list.

While Pathward Financial currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here